The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spanish banks which have renegotiated lending terms with struggling companies can reclassify the debt as performing loans, the central bank said on Tuesday, easing the impact of a new law aimed at helping weak businesses.

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex is expected to post flat full-year core profit for the first time since it became a listed company, due to weak currencies in some of its markets, a Reuters poll showed.

