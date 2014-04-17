The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia investors on Wednesday elected Giuseppe Recchi as chairman in a board renewal that, for the first time, puts independent directors in charge of overseeing Italy's largest phone group and ensures there are no executives from top shareholder Telefonica on the board.

