The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXA

Spanish lender Caixabank on Thursday reported an 54.6 percent drop in first quarter net profit to 152 million euros, missing analyst forecasts, compared to a year ago when it was helped by one-off gains from acquisitions.

SABADELL

Spanish lender Banco Sabadell SABE.MC on Thursday said its first quarter net profit had jumped 59 percent from a year earlier, helped by growing net lending income and after integrating several acquisitions.

BANKS

El Pais said banks' deferred tax assets (DTAs) that can be transformed into state-backed tax credits may reach 40 billion euros versus an original estimate for 30 billion euros, according to calculations by the newspaper.

MOTORWAYS

Talks between Spain's three main banks and the government to rescue bankrupt tollroads have broken down after the banks rejected the government's latest proposal involving a debt write off in exchange for 30 bonds guaranteed by the state, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

PESCANOVA

The Spanish government is putting pressure on Pescanova's creditors to agree to a bankruptcy deal to refloat the company and avoid liquidating its assets, El Economista reported, citing comments by Pescanova Chairman Juan Manuel Urgoiti.

DEOLEO

Spain's state holding company SEPI is studying buying Hojiblanca's 10 percent stake in oil company Deoleo in addition to Ebro Food's 3 percent, El Pais reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources close to SEPI.

ABERTIS

Spanish satellite operator Hispasat, owned by Abertis, plans to launch a full takeover bid for Israeli peer Space Communication and delist the company if its bid for a majority stake is successful, Expansion reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

SACYR

The builder announced a convertible bond issue and a capital hike after market close on Wednesday. Both will price on Thursday. For more, click on:

Separately, Panama's largest construction union on Wednesday halted work on hundreds of projects across the country, including the expansion of the Panama Canal, which was already delayed earlier this year.

