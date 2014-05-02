The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Deutschland has sweetened its offer of concessions in order to win European Union approval for its planned takeover of KPN's KPN.AS E-Plus unit in Germany, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.

REPSOL

Spanish energy group Repsol, under pressure from shareholders to improve corporate governance, on Wednesday created a new role of chief executive officer to take over day-to-day management duties from Chairman Antonio Brufau.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial announced on Wednesday a 9.6 percent decline in net profit in the first quarter to 65.4 million euros ($90.68 million), sapped by the comparison with one-off gains in the year-ago period.

INDRA

Net profit at Spanish technology firm Indra rose 18 percent to 31 million euros ($43 million) in the first quarter, beating a Reuters forecast for 28.5 million euros, as falling sales in Spain were offset by strength in Latin America.

ATENTO

Spanish call center operator Atento SA, owned by Bain Capital Partners LLC, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

