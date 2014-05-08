The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol on Thursday posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit, with stable refining margins and output growth in Peru offsetting temporary production losses in Libya and Trinidad & Tobago.

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Thursday adjusted net profit rose 9.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros, boosted by stronger sales at home and in emerging markets.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 351.4 million euros.

SANTANDER

Spain's largest bank Santander said on Thursday it plans to issue $2.5 billion in preference shares, convertible to normal shares, to institutional investors in an accelerated book building process.

APPLUS IPO-AST.MC

Spanish testing and inspection services company Applus said early Thursday it had set the price for its Madrid stock market listing at 14.5 euros per share.

PRISA, TELEFONICA

Prisa, the indebted Spanish group that publishes El Pais newspaper, on Wednesday said its board had accepted the offer from Telefonica to buy the 56 percent it owns in the pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television Digital (DTS).

MEDIASET SPAIN

Mediaset Spain on Wednesday said its adjusted operating income for the first quarter of the year grew 17 percent to 26.9 million euros.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan on Wednesday said its first quarter net profit fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 22.4 million euros, as it was hit by changes to energy regulations in its home market.

ACS, GAMESA

Spanish builder ACS, wind turbine maker Gamesa report earnings after the market closes on Thursday.

