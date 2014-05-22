BRIEF-1000Mercis FY net profit rises to 6.1 million euros
* FY net profit EUR 6.1 million ($6.55 million) versus EUR 5.6 million year ago
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LIBERBANK
The bank said it would raise up to 575 million euros ($786 million) in an accelerated share sale ahead of a rights issue. The bookbuilding offer is due to be completed on Thursday.
INDRA
Spain's government, which owns 20 percent of the technology firm, has drawn up a plan to replace the veteran chairman of the technology firm, Javier Monzon, and to boost its profitability, website El Confidencial reported citing government sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
* FY net profit EUR 6.1 million ($6.55 million) versus EUR 5.6 million year ago
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, March 20 While Donald Trump's political fortunes were rising, his net worth was dropping to a mere $3.5 billion, or roughly a third of what he claimed during his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency, according to the latest Forbes list of the world's billionaires.