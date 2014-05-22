UPDATE 5-Oil falls as investors cut bullish bets on worries over U.S. output
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LIBERBANK
The bank said it would raise up to 575 million euros ($786 million) in an accelerated share sale ahead of a rights issue. The bookbuilding offer is due to be completed on Thursday.
INDRA
Spain's government, which owns 20 percent of the technology firm, has drawn up a plan to replace the veteran chairman of the technology firm, Javier Monzon, and to boost its profitability, website El Confidencial reported citing government sources.
CAIXABANK, BBVA, BARCLAYS
Barclays has started talking to rivals about the sale of its Spanish banking business, which it announced earlier this month. Spain's CaixaBank and BBVA are so far showing most interest, El Pais reported citing market sources, but it added that Barclays has yet to hire an investment bank.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will manage the day-to-day running of the firm's business following its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen's Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the firms said.
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.