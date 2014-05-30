The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENERGY COMPANIES

Unlisted oil company Cepsa is finalising a 700 million euros bid for UK peer Salamander Energy, Expansion reported without citing sources.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said on Thursday it had won a $2.7 billion contract to expand Peru's Talara refinery.

REPSOL

Spain's environment ministry on Thursday backed the exploration by oil major Repsol of three oil fields off the Canary Islands.

