UPDATE 4-Vodafone, Idea in $23 bln deal to create new Indian telecom leader
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Adds Colao comments, reaction)
ENERGY COMPANIES
Unlisted oil company Cepsa is finalising a 700 million euros bid for UK peer Salamander Energy, Expansion reported without citing sources.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said on Thursday it had won a $2.7 billion contract to expand Peru's Talara refinery.
REPSOL
Spain's environment ministry on Thursday backed the exploration by oil major Repsol of three oil fields off the Canary Islands.
