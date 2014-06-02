UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DEOLEO
Private equity firm CVC said on Friday it was planning to delist Spanish olive oil company Deoleo once it has completed its takeover bid over the firm.
CONSTRUCTION, BANKS
Spanish builder Metrovacesa, controlled by Spanish banks Santander, BBVA, Sabadell, Bankia and Popular are in talks with U.S. funds Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge about selling their majority stake in French builder Gecina for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.46 billion), Spanish daily Expansion reported on Monday, citing sources close to the deal.
COMPANY TAXES
Spain will cut the main rate of corporate tax to 25 percent from 30 percent, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday. For a story click on
($1 = 0.7328 Euros)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources