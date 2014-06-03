The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, PRISA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Monday said it had closed the acquisition of Distribuidora de Television Digital, also known as Canal+, a unit of media group Prisa.

ABERTIS

Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis on Monday said it was selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process its entire 5.01 percent stake in French satellite group Eutelsat Communications.

