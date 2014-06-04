The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Mexico's national oil company Pemex will sell a
7.86 percent stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol, worth about 2.2
billion euros ($3.0 billion), Citigroup and Deutsche Bank said
on Tuesday.
The sale via an accelerated book build is expected to close
on Wednesday.
CAIXABANK
CaixaBank is in advanced negotiations with General Atlantic
and Warburg Pincus to sell a 15-25 percent stake in its credit
cards unit for 500 million euros, Expansion reported, citing
unnamed sourced with knowledge of the deal.
CODERE
Spanish gaming group Codere, with 1 billion euros of debt,
may file for bankruptcy after failing to reach an agreement with
bondholders to restructure debt before a June 4 deadline,
Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the debt
talks.
TELEFONICA
The Mexican unit of Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it
will focus on expanding its mobile business rather than adding
new services as it tries to capitalize on a regulatory overhaul
and steal market share from telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on