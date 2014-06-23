The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR

Banco Popular said it had signed a deal to acquire Citi's retail banking and credit card business in Spain.

EDREAMS ODIGEO

Shares in online travel agency Edreams Odigeo lost a third of their value on Monday after the company said late last week that rising competition would hurt its business.

REPSOL

Repsol announces two new hydrocarbon discoveries in Russia.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on