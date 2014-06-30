UPDATE 3-Flight cancellations persist as storm weakens in U.S. Northeast
* Amtrak operating modified schedule (New throughout, adds residual airport cancellations, cherry blossoms damaged in Washington)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACS
Spain will pay 1.4 billion euros in compensation to Escal UGS, jointly owned by building and services group ACS and Canada's Dundee Energy, holder of offshore gas facility Castor, after the unit was shut down following seismic activity.
FERROVIAL
A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial's Cintra Infrastructuras unit has won a contract worth $655 million to build and maintain U.S. highway I-77, Ferrovial said on Friday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Amtrak operating modified schedule (New throughout, adds residual airport cancellations, cherry blossoms damaged in Washington)
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.
* Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces March note interest payment