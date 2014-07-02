The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
The debt-laded constructor starts negotiations with banks
regarding its 2.4 billion euro ($3.3 billion) loan related to
the acquisition of a stake in oil major Repsol,
Expansion reports.
ACS
The unrated builder is due to issue 500 million euros worth
of bonds through the Dublin stock exchange as it takes advantage
of investor demand for paper to diversify its debt structure and
reduce dependence on bank financing.
GOWEX
Spanish wireless network provider Gowex said on Tuesday it
would start legal action against Gotham City Research, accusing
it of spreading rumours about the company to push down its share
price.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)