The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has been
approached by Repsol, a day after a report that the Spanish oil
producer was considering a bid for Canada's No. 5 oil company.
Repsol is expected to report a 26 percent fall in
second-quarter adjusted clean net profit from a year ago, hit by
a production shutdown in Libya.
GAS NATURAL
Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural Fenosa is
expected to report a 3.6 percent fall in first-half core profit
from a year ago, depressed by a regulatory hit in Spain and
weaker currencies in its Latin American markets.
GAMESA ; MAPFRE
Wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa and insurer Mapfre report
first half earnings.
SABADELL
Banco Sabadell is expected to post second-quarter profit up
nearly 9 percent compared to a year ago, as the lender's net
income from lending improves and it emerges alongside peers from
a deep financial crisis.
BANKINTER
Bankinter is expected to post a 27 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit compared to a year ago, thanks to
improving net lending income and tracking banking peers to
emerge from a deep financial crisis.
MEDIASET ESPANA
Spanish media group Mediaset Espana on Wednesday said its
adjusted core profit for the first half of the year grew 58.6
percent to 88.1 million euros from a year earlier.
