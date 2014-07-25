The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET, PRISA

Spanish media group Prisa said on Thursday it had sold an 8.5 percent stake in peer Mediaset Espana back to Mediaset Espana for 307.5 million euros or 8.892 euros per share.

CAIXABANK

Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC on Friday said net profit in the second quarter more than doubled to 153 million euros from a year ago, beating forecasts as revenue grew more than expected.

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa posted an 88 percent rise in net profit to 42 million euros in the first half thanks to a deep restructuring carried out a year ago and contribution from new products.

