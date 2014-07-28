UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Monday says it had agreed to sell its debt recovery business to Lindorff Espana, part of Norwegian credit manager Lindorff, for 162 million euros.
ENDESA
Italy's biggest utility Enel plans to list more than 25 percent of its Spanish unit Endesa, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.
BANKIA
Spanish bailed-out lender Bankia on Monday said its first half net profit more than doubled from a year ago to 432 million euros ($580 million), beating forecasts as bad debts fell slightly and lending revenue rose.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure and services company Ferrovial is preparing a A$1.5 billion ($1.41 billion) offer for Australian firm John Holland, Spanish business daily Expansion reported on Saturday without citing sources.
DIA
Spanish discount supermarket group Dia said on Monday first half adjusted core profit (EBITDA) was virtually flat from a year earlier at 245.5 million euros ($329.66 million), hurt by low inflation and tough trading in home market Spain.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources