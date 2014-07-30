The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica is in talks to acquire Mexico's third largest
wireless telecoms company Iusacell, worth between 2.5 billion
euros and 3 billion euros, website El Confidencial reported on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the talks.
CAIXABANK, SANTANDER, POPULAR
Barclays could receive binding offers for its
Spanish business from Caixabank, Santander and Popular in the
next few days, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sector
sources.
BANKIA
Bankia has started the sale of 800 million euros of
property-backed loans, Expansion reported, citing unnamed funds.
RESULTS
Popular, BBVA, Acciona, Red
Electrica, Viscofan, OHL and Indra
post first-half results on Wednesday
