The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDRA
Spanish technology company Indra posted a 5 percent rise in
operating profit to 101 million euros on Wednesday and
reiterated its full year targets, despite reporting negative
free cash flow of 3 million euros.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage-casing maker Viscofan said on Wednesday net
profit fell 5.3 percent in the first half from a year earlier to
50.9 million euros, hit by a strong euro and new regulation in
the energy sector.
TELEFONICA
Ricardo Salinas Pliego said on Wednesday via Twitter that
his Grupo Salinas' 50 percent stake in mobile company Iusacell
was "not for sale", after reports that Spain's Telefonica was in
talks to buy it.
Telefonica confirmed on Wednesday it in talks over a
possible deal in Mexico.
Meanwhile, Telefonica is expected to post on Thursday before
the market opens a 15 percent fall in second-quarter operating
income (OIBDA) to 4.1 billion euros, hit by pressure on margins
and weaker currencies in Latin America.
SANTANDER
The euro zone's biggest bank Santander is on Thursday
expected to report a 31 percent jump in second-quarter net
profit from a year ago as provisions against soured loans drop,
offsetting a fall in lending revenue.
GRIFOLS
Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols is also due to report
first half results before the market opens.
PRISA
Spanish banks Santander and Caixabank and HSBC Holdings Plc
have declared a 20.3 percent stake in Spanish media group and
highly indebted owner of El Pais newspaper Prisa through
debt-for-share swaps.
