The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex posted a shallower-than-expected 2.4 percent year-on-year fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday as negative currency effects eased and said sales for the start of the third quarter rose 10 percent.

TELEFONICA

Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA's shares soared on Tuesday after a media report that Telecom Italia SpA is considering taking over the company to counter Spanish rival Telefonica in Latin America's largest phone market.

JAZZTEL

A sharp rise in the price of Jazztel shares on Monday, shortly before the announcement of an offer by French telecom operator Orange, will be investigated by the Spanish stock market regulator, the CNMV, an Orange executive said on Tuesday.

