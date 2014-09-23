The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Santander has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian bank Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

TELEFONICA

Mexico has received its first bid from a consortium to build a $10 billion state-owned mobile network. If successful, the state-owned network would help No. 2 mobile carrier Telefonica and third-ranked Iusacell to compete with Carlos Slim's America Movil by giving them better coverage without having to bear the cost of building the network.

SACYR, REPSOL

Spanish builder Sacyr is looking at selling part of its Repsol stake before the end of the year to pay down more than 10 percent of its 2.3 billion euro debt pile, Expansion reported citing financial sources.

POPULAR

Spanish lender Banco Popular said on Monday it had signed a definitive agreement to buy Citi's retail banking and credit card business in Spain for 238.5 million euros.

FERROVIAL

The foreign-owned operator of a northern Indiana toll road filed for bankruptcy on Sunday as traffic fell short of the projections that underpinned the 2006 groundbreaking deal to privatize the highway.

