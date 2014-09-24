The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

SANTANDER

Italian bank UniCredit and Spain's Santander are in talks to merge their fund management businesses and create a European powerhouse overseeing some 350 billion euros of assets. For more click on

CODERE

Spanish gambling company Codere said on Tuesday it had struck a debt refinancing deal with the majority of its bondholders. For more, please click on

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica is considering a range of tie-up options in Mexico with broadcaster Grupo Televisa, including creating a new telecommunications company together, a person with knowledge of the matter said. For more click on

RENEWABLES

Spain's Supreme Court has accepted at least 125 lawsuits so far this month from firms and individuals fighting energy reforms, official data showed, after the government changed the rules on investments in renewable projects and cut subsidies. For more click on

