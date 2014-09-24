UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
SANTANDER
Italian bank UniCredit and Spain's Santander are in talks to merge their fund management businesses and create a European powerhouse overseeing some 350 billion euros of assets. For more click on
CODERE
Spanish gambling company Codere said on Tuesday it had struck a debt refinancing deal with the majority of its bondholders. For more, please click on
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica is considering a range of tie-up options in Mexico with broadcaster Grupo Televisa, including creating a new telecommunications company together, a person with knowledge of the matter said. For more click on
RENEWABLES
Spain's Supreme Court has accepted at least 125 lawsuits so far this month from firms and individuals fighting energy reforms, official data showed, after the government changed the rules on investments in renewable projects and cut subsidies. For more click on
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources