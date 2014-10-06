The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BRITISH AIRWAYS

Chief executive of International Consolidated Airlines Group, owner of Spain's Iberia, Willie Walsh says the Spanish carrier could be as profitable as British Airways in an interview in Expansion.

REPSOL

South Korea's SK Lubricants Co Ltd said on Monday it has started commercial operations at a 330 million euro lubricant base oil joint venture in Spain with Repsol.

FERROVIAL

Spain's Ferrovial will bid for 15 projects in the United States and Canada worth close to 13 billion euros, El Pais reported on Saturday, citing company executives who were inaugurating a new highway in Texas.

