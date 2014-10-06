The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BRITISH AIRWAYS
Chief executive of International Consolidated Airlines
Group, owner of Spain's Iberia, Willie Walsh says the Spanish
carrier could be as profitable as British Airways in an
interview in Expansion.
REPSOL
South Korea's SK Lubricants Co Ltd said on Monday it has
started commercial operations at a 330 million euro lubricant
base oil joint venture in Spain with Repsol.
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial will bid for 15 projects in the United
States and Canada worth close to 13 billion euros, El Pais
reported on Saturday, citing company executives who were
inaugurating a new highway in Texas.
