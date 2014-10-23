UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
HSBC raises wind farm manufacturer Gamesa to "overweight" from "neutral" while cutting the price target to 9.2 euros from 9.3 euros per share.
ACS
ACS is postponing the listing of its renewables assets until at least the beginning of next year, El Confidencial says, citing financial sources.
INDITEX
Spanish clothing company and owner of the Zara brand, Inditex, has named Maria Fanjul, 31, as head of its fast growing online business, Expansion said.
BANKINTER
Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine month net profit from a year ago on Thursday, in line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources