The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS, OHL

Spanish builders ACS and OHL reported rising debts and large outflows of working capital on Thursday, as they struggle to reduce borrowings built up during a construction boom which burst in the credit crunch of 2008-2009.

ACS reported after the close a 14 percent decline in nine-month core profit to 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) due to a weaker euro against the Australian and U.S. dollars and the sale of assets by German affiliate Hochtief.

SACYR, REPSOL

Spanish builder Sacyr reported nine-month net profit up 3 percent to 83 million euros ($103 million) on Thursday, despite revenues slipping 2 percent from the year-ago period.

It said the refinancing of its debt linked to the purchase of a 9 percent stake in oil group Repsol - which it needs to refinance by the end of the year - was at advanced stage.

TELEFONICA, PRISA

Spain's competition watchdog CNMC said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into telecom giant Telefonica's acquisition of media group Prisa's pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS).

ABENGOA

Abengoa's bonds tumbled in the secondary market on Thursday, as comments made on its latest results call triggered concerns aobuthow the SPanish clean energy firm accounts for its debt, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.

FCC

The indebted builder is due to release nine-month results on Friday.

