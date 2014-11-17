The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander is disbanding its 12-strong international advisory board, a spokesman said on Friday, in a move that ends ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato's tenure at the bank and is the highest-profile decision yet from new boss Ana Botin.

Santander is studying the possible acquisition of Italy's Banca Carige for around 700 million euros, El Confidencial reported, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

BANKIA State-controlled Spanish lender Bankia plans to sell its 19 percent stake in property developer Metrovacesa by year-end, Europa Press reported on Sunday, citing sources at the bank.

ENDESA Spanish energy group Endesa's sale of shares to institutional investors is oversubscribed, Expansion newspaper reported on Saturday, adding that the asking price for the stock among these buyers ranged from 13.5 euros to 14 euros per share, according to sources.

Endesa's owner Enel is placing up to 22 percent of the firm on the stock market. About 15 percent of the share sale is aimed at retail investors.

ABENGOA

Spanish engineering firm Abengoa CEO Sanchez Ortega will hold a conference call with investors at 0800 GMT to explain the company's accounts after the stock fell more than 50 percent on Friday.

CEPSA

A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) has proposed a takeover of London-listed oil explorer Salamander Energy.

