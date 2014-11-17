The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander is disbanding its 12-strong international
advisory board, a spokesman said on Friday, in a move that ends
ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato's tenure at the bank and is the
highest-profile decision yet from new boss Ana Botin.
Santander is studying the possible acquisition of Italy's
Banca Carige for around 700 million euros, El
Confidencial reported, citing sources with knowledge of the
process.
BANKIA
State-controlled Spanish lender Bankia plans to sell its 19
percent stake in property developer Metrovacesa by year-end,
Europa Press reported on Sunday, citing sources at the bank.
ENDESA
Spanish energy group Endesa's sale of shares to institutional
investors is oversubscribed, Expansion newspaper reported on
Saturday, adding that the asking price for the stock among these
buyers ranged from 13.5 euros to 14 euros per share, according
to sources.
Endesa's owner Enel is placing up to 22 percent of the firm
on the stock market. About 15 percent of the share sale is aimed
at retail investors.
ABENGOA
Spanish engineering firm Abengoa CEO Sanchez Ortega will
hold a conference call with investors at 0800 GMT to explain the
company's accounts after the stock fell more than 50 percent on
Friday.
CEPSA
A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos
(CEPSA) has proposed a takeover of London-listed oil explorer
Salamander Energy.
