TREASURY
Spain to issue 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros of 6- and
12-month T-bills at around 0940 GMT.
CEPSA
A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos
(CEPSA) said on Monday it was withdrawing from the bidding to
acquire oil firm Salamander Energy, reducing the
competition for rival suitor Ophir.
