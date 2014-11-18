The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain to issue 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills at around 0940 GMT.

CEPSA

A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) said on Monday it was withdrawing from the bidding to acquire oil firm Salamander Energy, reducing the competition for rival suitor Ophir.

