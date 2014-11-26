The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA, BT
Britain's BT Group and Spain's Telefonica have stepped up
talks over a cash and share deal which would allow BT to buy
back the 02 mobile network it once owned, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
ENDESA, ENEL
Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities
had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2
million shares in Italian owner Enel's listing of a 22 percent
stake at 13.5 euros per share.
AMADEUS
Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2
percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus
through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.
