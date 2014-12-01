UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DIA
Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia said on Monday it would make net capital gains of 265 million euros from the sale of its French business to Carrefour.
MEDIASET
Mediaset Spain is cut to reduce from neutral with a target price of 8.5 euros per share, according to Nomura.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is readying 2.7 bln euros for a possible purchase of KPN's 20 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland, El Economista reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
REE
Power grid operator REE plans to invest 4.5 billion euros between 2015 to 2019 and concentrate on international diversification, the company's chairman Jose Folgado said in an interview in Expansion.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources