MADRID Dec 17 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL ; IBERDROLA

Goldman Sachs raises its rating to "buy" from "neutral" with a price target of 27.5 euros per share. The investor also raised its rating on Iberdrola to "neutral" from "sell" with a 6.1 euro per share price target.

GRIFOLS

Barclays starts with "overweight" rating and a target price of 43 euros per share.

ENAGAS Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday it had refinanced a syndicated loan, increasing it to 1.5 billion euros from the previous amount of 1.2 billion euros, and extending its maturity to December 2019. It has the option to extend it for another two years beyond that.

DEOLEO The board of Spanish olive oil maker Deoleo on Tuesday said it recommended the improved takeover offer from private equity firm CVC. CVC recently raised its bid from 0.38 euros per share to 0.395 euros per share.