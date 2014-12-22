MADRID Dec 22 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: FERROVIAL Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial tore up a sweetened $830 million offer for Australia's Transfield Services Ltd, putting the contractor under pressure to show it can thrive as the country's mining boom grinds to a halt.

INDRA British investment management firm Hanson Asset Management is looking to buy a 20 percent stake in technology firm Indra currently in the hands of Spanish state holding company Sepi, El Mundo reported on Monday, citing government sources.

CAIXABANK Spain's Caixabank would have to raise some 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in capital if the European Central Bank decided to revoke some banks' status as financial conglomerates, which they qualify for because of their large insurance operations, El Confidencial newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources.

GAMESA, IBERDROLA, Spanish energy firm Iberdrola has awarded a 620-million-euro contract to Spain's Gamesa and France Areva to operate and maintain an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea for the next 10 years, Cinco Dias reported on Monday, without citing sources.

ACS Spanish infrastructure firm ACS is pursuing for 13.2 billion euros worth of contracts in the United States, Cinco Dias reported on Monday.

REYAL URBIS, MARTINSA FADESA Indebted Spanish property companies Reyal Urbis and Martinsa Fadesa are struggling to reach agreements with creditors, Expansion reported on Monday without citing sources. It said the two companies had combined debt of 7.5 billion euros.

