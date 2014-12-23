MADRID Dec 23 The following Spanish stocks may
SANTANDER, CAIXABANK, POPULAR
Several Spanish banks have informally shown their interest in
Portugal's state-rescued Novo Banco, including Santander, Banco
Popular and Caixabank, which has a stake already in Portuguese
lender BPI, Cinco Dias reported on Tuesday.
SACYR
Creditors of Spanish builder Sacyr are proposing to set a high
interest rate of 7.5 percent part of the refinancing of a loan
linked to its purchase of a stake in Repsol, in a bid to push
the company to sell its holding in the oil major, Expansion
reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
SANTANDER
Spanish lender Santander is closing a deal with Canada's PSP
Investments and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to create a
$2 billion "green fund" grouping interests in renewable energy
operations, El Confidencial reported, citing sources close to
the negotiations.
OHL, INDRA, ACS
Saudi Arabia is pressuring a consortium of Spanish companies
hired to build a high-speed train between Mecca and Medina to
accelerate the project and avoid alleged delays, El Economista
and other Spanish media reported on Tuesday, without citing
sources.
The consortium includes builder OHL and technology firm
Indra, as well as a subsidiary of ACS and state-owned rail
companies such as Adif.
BANKIA, LIBERBANK
Spanish lenders Bankia and Liberbank, which both received state
aid, are on course to start dividends in 2015, as they had
previously flagged, with payments in cash, Cinco Dias reported
on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
Liberbank aims to pay out between 30 and 50 percent of its
profit, the newspaper said.
BANKIA, FCC
FCC and Bankia want to sell the infrastructure group they own,
Globalvia, to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional
Berhad and are set to enter exclusive talks, El Confidencial
reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
