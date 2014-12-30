The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The Mexican telecoms regulator on Monday set the 2015 rates for interconnection fees between competing networks as part of measures to open up its historically hidebound sector dominated by Carlos Slim's America Movil.

SANTANDER

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA (BES), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

MAPFRE, FUNESPANA

Spanish funeral services company Funespana said on Monday that majority shareholder Mapfre plans to make an offer for the shares it does not already own to take the company private.

