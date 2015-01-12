BRIEF-Nuheara request trading halt in securities
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Abengoa said on Friday it had won a contract to develop a combined cycle plant in Mexico with a capacity of 924 MW and worth $1.55 billion.
SANTANDER
Funds owned by U.S. financier George Soros have acquired 500 million euros of Santander after the bank's share issue last week, El Mundo reported, citing financial sources with knowledge of the placement.
Separately, Santander has put a planned listing of its British arm on the UK stock exchange on hold for at least this year until the details of a financial reform are finalised, online news source Vox Populi said, citing sector sources.
ALMIRALL
Pharmaceutical company Almirall expects to double in size in the next five years while, in the short term, will look at acquisitions of dermatology firms, especially in the United States, the chairman said in an interview with EFE on Sunday.
