TELEFONICA
Telefonica is also considering Talk-Talk and Liberty Global,
aside form Hutchinson, as possible interested parties
in the acquisition of its O2 unit in the UK, El Economista
reported citing market sources.
BBVA, BANCO POPULAR
Citigroup raises its stance on Banco Popular to "neutral"
from "sell" with a price target of 4 euros per share and raises
BBVA to "buy" with a price target of 8.7 euros per share.
FCC
B-1998, an investment vehicle for FCC shareholder Esther
Koplowitz, has reduced its stake in the Spanish builder from
around 24.5 percent to 22.43 percent, the company said on
Monday.
Caixabank and investor group Larranza sold out of
B-1998, and were paid in FCC shares previously owned by B-1998,
it said. The transaction had been expected, as part of a
reorganisation after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim agreed to
become FCC's top shareholder.
REPSOL
Spanish oil group Repsol said on Monday its refining margins
had jumped 41 percent in the fourth quarter from the third,
while production rose 1.3 percent in the period.
Separately, Repsol plans to sell and leaseback its
headquarters to help pay for the recent acquisition of Canada's
Talisman, Expansion reported without citing sources.
