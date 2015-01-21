MADRID Jan 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Gamesa to supply 25, 2 megawatt G97-Class S turbines to India's Orange for its Khanapur wind farm.

ACS

ACS is in talks with an unnamed Chinese investor to take a 10-15 percent stake in its Saeta Renovables energy arm ahead of the market listing of 51 percent of the company mid-February, El Confidencial reports citing sources close to the company.

IBERIA

The Irish government will "exercise great caution" in evaluating whether a bid for Aer Lingus by the owner of British Airways and Spain's Iberia is in the country's best interest, its transport minister said on Tuesday.

