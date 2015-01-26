UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EDREAMS
Spanish online travel agency Edreams said on Monday it has appointed Dana Dunne as its new chief executive officer.
REPSOL
BMO cuts Repsol to "underperform" from "market perform" and price target to 14 euros from 17 euros.
IBERIA
Aer Lingus said on Monday it was considering a revised takeover approach from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) after the owner of British Airways and Iberia made a third bid of 2.55 euros per share.
SACYR
Spanish builder Sacyr said late on Friday that it had reached agreement with 80 percent of creditors on a 2.2 billion euro debt refinancing backed by its 9.5 percent stake in oil major Repsol.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.