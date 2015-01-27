The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERIA
The board of Irish airline Aer Lingus has
recommended an improved 1.36-billion-euro takeover offer from
the owner of British Airways and Iberia which now must sooth
government concerns to win shareholder approval.
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa said on Tuesday it has won a
contract to supply wind turbines with 84 megawatt capacity to a
consortium headed by Iberdrola and Neoenergia
in Brazil.
GLOBALIA
Spanish travel company Globalia is looking for a partner to
take an around 20 percent stake before its planned listing on
the market sometime later this year, the chairman and founder
Juan Jose Hidalgo said in an interview in Expansion on Tuesday.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 2 billion and 3
billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday at a
scheduled auction.
FCC, ACS, SACYR, FERROVIAL
Waste disposal units of 39 companies have been fined 98
million euros for anti-trust practices, including the sharing of
contracts and personnel.
ENDESA
Italian utility Enel has approved the issue of
bonds worth up to 1 billion euros that will be offered in
exchange for existing bonds, the company said on Monday.
AENA (IPO-AENA.MC)
Books are covered for the stock market listing of Spanish
airport group Aena, two sources close to the deal said on
Monday, after strong demand for the shares in the first day of
"roadshow" meetings with investors.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on