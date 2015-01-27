The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

The board of Irish airline Aer Lingus has recommended an improved 1.36-billion-euro takeover offer from the owner of British Airways and Iberia which now must sooth government concerns to win shareholder approval.

GAMESA

Spain's Gamesa said on Tuesday it has won a contract to supply wind turbines with 84 megawatt capacity to a consortium headed by Iberdrola and Neoenergia in Brazil.

GLOBALIA

Spanish travel company Globalia is looking for a partner to take an around 20 percent stake before its planned listing on the market sometime later this year, the chairman and founder Juan Jose Hidalgo said in an interview in Expansion on Tuesday.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday at a scheduled auction.

FCC, ACS, SACYR, FERROVIAL

Waste disposal units of 39 companies have been fined 98 million euros for anti-trust practices, including the sharing of contracts and personnel.

ENDESA

Italian utility Enel has approved the issue of bonds worth up to 1 billion euros that will be offered in exchange for existing bonds, the company said on Monday.

AENA (IPO-AENA.MC)

Books are covered for the stock market listing of Spanish airport group Aena, two sources close to the deal said on Monday, after strong demand for the shares in the first day of "roadshow" meetings with investors.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on