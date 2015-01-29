MADRID Jan 29 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa has won a contract
to supply 7, 2.5-MW turbines to the wind farm Berloz in Belgium,
the company said in a statement.
MAPFRE
UBS cuts stance to "neutral" from "buy" with a target price
of 3.2 euros per share, down from 3.4 euros.
RENTA 4
Spain's Renta 4 reported net profit of 13.4 million euros at
the end of 2014 on Thursday, up 26.7 percent from a year
earlier.
BANCO SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell on Thursday reported a 50 percent
jump in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, slightly above
forecasts, as earnings from its lending business improved and it
booked gains from selling off assets and trading bonds.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica has bought a 3 percent stake in technology
company Indra, a source familiar with the situation said late on
Wednesday.
SPAIN RETAIL
The National Statistics Institute will report Spanish retail
sales for the key month of December.
REAL ESTATE
Spain's "bad bank" Sareb said late on Wednesday is expected
to have made a core profit of 1 billion euros in 2014 as
revenues rise to 5 billion euros.
REPSOL
Spanish oil group Repsol said late on Wednesday it no longer
planned to carry out a capital reduction of up to 2 percent of
its share capital, after it recently agreed to buy Canada's
Talisman.
It also named J. Robinson West, a former White House
advisor, as an independent board member.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU