CAIXABANK
Spain's third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday said its
2014 net profit almost doubled compared to a year ago, though it
missed forecasts after booking payments made to the country's
deposit guarantee fund.
BANCO POPULAR
Banco Popular is expected to report a 5.4 percent fall in
full year net profit from a year earlier to 308 million euros.
INDRA
Spanish technology company Indra said late on Thursday its
board had agreed to name Fernando Abril-Martorell as chairman,
replacing veteran boss Javier Monzon after he resigned.
ISOLUX CORSAN IPO
Spanish energy and construction company Isolux Corsan said
on Thursday it was postponing a planned flotation on the Spanish
stock exchange, after initial valuations did not meet its
expectations.
SPANISH ECONOMY
Preliminary reading of Spain's EU-harmonised consumer prices
for January due on Friday. Estimated gross domestic product in
Spain for the fourth quarter of 2014 also due.
