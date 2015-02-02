The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica may soon carry out the up to 5 billion euros capital increase that had been flagged when it announced the acquisition of Brasil's GVT last year, El Confidencial said on Sunday.

The company plans to reduce its optic fibre network layout plan by 35 percent this year after the anti-trust body said it was studying forcing it to share the grid with competitors, El Pais reported on Monday.

