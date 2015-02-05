The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA (IPO-AENA.MC)

U.S. investor George Soros has ordered 400-million euros worth of shares in the airport operators Aeana for when the company lists next week, Expansion reported citing financial sources.

TELEFONICA

The ruling People's Party (PP) has presented a motion in Parliament calling on the competition watchdog to drop a proposal which would force Telefonica to share its planned fibre optic network with rivals, various newspapers report.

BESI research raised its stance on Telefonica to "neutral" from "sell" with a 12.7 euro per share fair value, up from 9.65 euros previously.

BANCO POPULAR

Popular said it would issue contingent convertible bonds worth 750 million euros ($856.20 million), just a few days after the bank said there was no need for it to strengthen its capital base.

GAMESA

The wind power firm said net free cash flow at end-2014 would be above 300 million euros.

