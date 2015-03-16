MADRID, March 16 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

RBC raises its position on Ferrovial to "outperform" to "sector perform" while raises its price target to 22 euros per share from 16 euros.

INDITEX

Barclays raises position to "equalweight" from "underweight" and raises target price to 26 euros from 18 euros.

BANKS

The chief executive of Andorran lender Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA), who was suspended along with the rest of the board, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, a police spokesman from the principality said on Saturday.

