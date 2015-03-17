MADRID, March 17 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA, REE

Spain's Industry Ministry has cleared Iberdrola to close one of its combined-cycle power plants in Castellon, according to media reports.

JAZZTEL

French telecoms operator Orange sought to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing on Monday that its proposed 3.4 billion-euro buy of Spanish peer Jazztel would not drive up consumer prices, according to people attending the hearing.

SPANISH DEBT

Spain's Treasury is to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday.