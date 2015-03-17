MADRID, March 17 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA, REE
Spain's Industry Ministry has cleared Iberdrola to close one
of its combined-cycle power plants in Castellon, according to
media reports.
JAZZTEL
French telecoms operator Orange sought to convince
EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing on Monday that its
proposed 3.4 billion-euro buy of Spanish peer Jazztel would not
drive up consumer prices, according to people attending the
hearing.
SPANISH DEBT
Spain's Treasury is to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros in 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday.
