MADRID, March 20 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

The builder is to abandon two contracts in Algeria worth 1.6 billion euros in total, website El Confidencial reported, without citing sources.

ABENGOA Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday it had downgraded Spanish engineering and energy group Abengoa to B from B+, with a stable outlook, citing an increase in the firm's 'Fitch-adjusted' net leverage for 2014.

SABADELL, TSB, LLOYDS

Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm offer to buy Britain's TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British bank last week.

ACS, EIFFAGE

TP Ferro, the company which runs the high-speed railway between Spain and France and is owned jointly by ACS ACS.MC and Eiffage FOUG.PA, said on Thursday it was entering talks with creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings.

