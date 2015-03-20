MADRID, March 20 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
The builder is to abandon two contracts in Algeria worth 1.6
billion euros in total, website El Confidencial reported,
without citing sources.
ABENGOA
Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday it had downgraded Spanish
engineering and energy group Abengoa to B from B+, with a stable
outlook, citing an increase in the firm's 'Fitch-adjusted' net
leverage for 2014.
SABADELL, TSB, LLOYDS
Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm offer to buy
Britain's TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter
said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach
for the British bank last week.
For more please click on
ACS, EIFFAGE
TP Ferro, the company which runs the high-speed railway
between Spain and France and is owned jointly by ACS ACS.MC and
Eiffage FOUG.PA, said on Thursday it was entering talks with
creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings.
