The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Goldman Sachs has begun coverage of Spanish airports operator with a "neutral" rating and 78 euros per share target price.

NH HOTELES

Exane BNP Paribas raises its stance on hotel group NH Hoteles to "outperform" from "neutral".

TELEFONICA, TELECOM ITALIA

Telefonica has formally waived the voting rights associated with its stake in Telecom Italia to comply with the demands of Brazil's telecoms watchdog Anatel and go ahead with a purchase of Vivendi's GVT, the Spanish group said on Friday.

Separately, Telefonica Brasil said on Friday it would hold a public share offering after it receives regulatory approval to buy GVT.

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander said it had presented a non-binding offer for Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to rescued Banco Espirito Santo (BES), in the second phase of a sale process that has attracted 14 other potential bidders.

