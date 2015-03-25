MADRID, March 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Seven institutions, including the euro zone's largest listed bank, Santander, have presented non-binding bids for Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue last year.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said late on Tuesday it had finalised a deal to sell its British mobile business O2 to Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25 billion pounds.

SABADELL

Spain's Banco Sabadell sees little chance of a rival bidder for TSB emerging as it closes in on a takeover of the British bank, Chairman Josep Oliu said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, adding he did not expect major regulatory obstacles for the purchase.