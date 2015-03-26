BRIEF-Arena Bilgisayar divests stake in unit Adeo Bilisim
* Said on Wednesday that it divests all stake in Adeo Bilisim to current shareholders and to its legal entity
AENA
JP Morgan starts coverage with "overweight" and price target of 90 euros per share.
SANTANDER, CAIXABANK, SABADELL
Barclays has raised its stance on Santander to "equal weight" from "underweight", started Caixabank with "equal weight" and cut Banco Sabadell to "equal weight" from "overweight."
ACCIONA
Acciona said on Wednesday it had signed a 1.8 billon euro syndicated loan to refinance current commitments and to fund "general corporate needs."
TELEFONICA
Telefonica announced on Wednesday it would raise 3.0 billion euros in a rights issue to help fund the purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT.
BBVA
A rescue plan for Indian conglomerate Sahara was thrown into disarray on Wednesday after Spanish bank BBVA denied offering a credit line to the group, potentially jeopardising efforts to revive its fortunes and free its jailed boss.
* FY gross profit 27.5 million euros versus 25.8 million euros year ago
* Says aims for FY 2018 revenues to reach 1 billion eur mark Further company coverage: