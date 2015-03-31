MADRID, March 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: TELEFONICA Spain's competition regulator, the CNMC, has opened a public consultancy on the prices Telefonica charges its rivals for use of its networks, reported Europa Press on Tuesday. The CNMC is proposing obliging Telefonica to cut the fees it charges by 45 percent.

SPANISH BANKS Spain's "bad bank" Sareb is due to post its 2014 results on Tuesday and give a press conference at 1000 GMT. The net loss will be higher than the 261 million euro ($281 million) net loss of 2013, due to provisions on loans without guarantees, said website El Confidencial, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

FERROVIAL The Spanish infrastructure operator said on Monday it had increased a credit line obtained in April 2014 to 1.25 billion euros, increasing its maturity to 202 and reducing financing costs.

(Reporting by Sarah Morris)