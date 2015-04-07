MADRID, Apr 7 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected
by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their
accuracy:
IAG
JP Morgan cuts its stance to "neutral" from "overweight" and
raises target price to 8.5 euros per share from 5.5 euros.
SACYR
Spanish builder Sacyr is finalising details to list its unit
Testa, Europa Press reported on Monday, citing analysts.
Separately, Sacyr, as part of a consortium, has been awarded
a contract to build a bridge in Colombia worth 223 million
euros.
ABENGOA
The Spanish engineering company is due to give preliminary
results on its first quarter when it holds an investors day on
Tuesday in New York.
TREASURY
Spain is to auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in
6- and 12- month T-bills on Tuesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on